Lismore athlete overcomes tick bite

FUN RUN: Tony and Glen Curtis were both on the podium after the Chinny Charge at Mullumbimby. Contributed

A TICK bite could not stop Lismore athlete Tony Curtis from a second place finish in the Casino Greater Union fun run at the weekend.

He didn't know if he was going to run because of a swollen neck which left him feeling flat from the night before.

Heading out he was sitting in second place with another local Bailey Crabtree.

A runner from Yamba took an early lead and finished well first.

Tony managed to get in front of Bailey and took second place breaking his previous record for this race by one minute and 35 seconds.

The course proved to be 9.6 km long and not the 10km advertised.

He thanked Fit Farm Training and Laurence Axtens, osteopath for their support.

The fun run numbers were up by 175 from last year including 2km, 5km and 10km distances.

The result came a week after Tony and his younger brother Glen Curtis competed the Chinny Charge at Mullumbimby.

It consisted of a 1.5km run to the base, 1.5km straight up the mountain followed by 1.5km back down and finishing with a 1.5km road run.

The rain of the previous days made for wet slippery conditions underfoot making conditions much more challenging than if it had been dry.

The course was adapted because of the conditions and the very top bit of the mountain was deemed too dangerous and removed from the race.

Tony and Glen prepared well for the slippery conditions and had their obstacle racing shoes on hand.

Wearing these allowed them to come down the mountain quickly without fear of their feet slipping out from under them.

Tony finished second while Glen came third.