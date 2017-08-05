PHOTO GALLERY: Bentley Art Prize winner revealed

PRIZE: Janet Hassall won the Bentley Art Prize. Flora Hawking, judge Laszlo Biro and Julie Llewellyn admire the work.

WHEN Janet Hassall learned she won the 2017 Bentley Art Prize she was over the moon.

Ms Hassall, 80, beat 549 other entries to claim the $1250 acquisitive prize which will see her stunning painting which features a shadowy, creek hung in the UK.

"I have entered a few times but never won a prize," she said.

"I was inspired by a longing to paint rocks, I love the Australian landscape."

Bentley Art Prize coordinator, Helen Trustum, said she was delighted for Ms Hassall.

She said Ms Hassell was also the coordinator for the 2017 Lismore Art Club Inc which is holding a show later this month.

Ms Trustum said the Bentley Art Prize could not have been held without sponsor Richmond Dairies.

"We are thrilled to have their wonderful support," she said.

Richmond Dairies spokesperson Julie Llewellyn said Ms Hassall's acrylic painting caught her eye the moment she walked into the exhibition..

The prize will see Ms Hassall's painting head to the UK where it will be displayed by sponsor Richmond Dairies sister division, Longley Farm.