Lismore artist wins $15,000 prize while travelling around

CELEBRATED: Northern Rivers artist Emily Imeson next to her winning artwork during the awards ceremony in Sydney.

VISUAL artist Emily Imeson has been awarded the 2019 Macquarie Group Emerging Artist Prize for her painting Alive in the dead of night, 2019.

The prize was announced last night in Sydney.

The Lismore-based artist had to travel from her van in South Australia to the awards ceremony in Lismore as she has been crossing the country for the last 18 months, exploring the continent and painting.

"Recently we run out of money so we got jobs in South Australia, so I guess this is going to help to complete this project," she said.

Imeson will receive $15,000 and her work will be acquired by the Macquarie Group Collection.

She graduated from Southern Cross University in 2016 with a Bachelor of Visual Arts.

"I think I'd like to be on the road for another year and then I would like to go back to Lismore and do my Honours," she said.

"I miss having a veggie patch.

"I will be back in Lismore for Christmas before the last part of our trip, I think I'd like to see the Red Centre before I go back to Uni."

Northern Rivers artist Emily Imeson shows she's experienced at landscapes in her new exhibition.

Her work is included in the Northern Rivers Community Gallery, Ballina Shire Council and other private collections.

Imeson was the recipient of the Arts NSW Young Regional Artist Scholarship in 2016 and received an Honourable Mention in the 2019 John Villers Outback Art Prize in Winton, Queensland.

From an outstanding list of nominees, Imeson's work was selected as the recipient of the Macquarie Group Emerging Artist Prize as it represents a distinct style and skilfully encapsulates the theme of the Macquarie Group Collection, The Land and its Psyche.

She said the work was inspired by trees she saw in the Northern Territory.

The artist said she is happy to represent the Northern Rivers arts community and other regional artists.

"I'm proud to be representing the Northern Rivers, and I am also representing a creative clothing enterprise called Mapgie Goose from Katherine, in the Northern Territory,"she said.