Lismore artist sings Oscar-winning hit with Lukas Nelson

DAY THREE: Lukas Nelson and the Promise of the Real perform at the Jambalaya Stage on the third day of Bluesfest Byron Bay 2019. Marc Stapelberg

LISMORE-based artist Leesa Gentz joined American musician Lukas Nelson yesterday at his Bluesfest show to sing Shallow, the Oscar-winner hit by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper from the 2018 re-make of A Star is Born.

A slow-burning, country and folk pop power ballad, Shallow features mainly Nelson's acoustic guitar with Cooper and Gaga trading verses.

Shallow was among the first songs written by Gaga, Mark Ronson, and Dirty Pretty Things' Anthony Rossomando and Miike Snow's Andrew Wyatt for the film.

When Lukas Nelson came on board during the soundtrack's development, the track's sound evolved.

Nelson used his own band, Promise of the Real, as Jackson Maine's band (Bradley Cooper's character).

Inspired by Eric Clapton, he added a short acoustic guitar intro at the beginning of Shallow, feeling it would contrast with Gaga's singing.

Lukas Nelson ended up writing eight songs for the soundtrack, and was part of the development of 13 of them.

DUO: Leesa Gentz from The Hussy Hicks on stage with American artist Lukas Nelson singing Shallow from A Star is Born. Penny Newman

He added Shallow to his Bluesfest show, and engaged Gentz to sing Lady Gaga's verses.

Leesa Gentz and Jules Parker are The Hussy Hicks, a Lismore-based duo that offered a number of shows at Bluesfest 2019 while releasing a new single, Get Ready.

Technical issues made it impossible for audiences to listen to Gentz during her first verse, but by the time the chorus, her voice and Lukas' joined in a duet that raised the roof at the Jambalaya stage.

It was also Gent's birthday.

What a way to celebrate.

Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real offered old hits plus new songs from his upcoming album, Turn Off The News and Build a Garden.

Lukas Nelson is the son of country music legend Willie Nelson. Since 2015, Promise of the Real have been Canadian musician Neil Young's regular backing band.