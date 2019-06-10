Lismore art students set to flourish

GET ARTISTIC: Local experienced creative arts teacher is offering classes to people of all ages from her Flourish Art Studio at the Fox Photo Den in Lismore

GET ARTISTIC: Local experienced creative arts teacher is offering classes to people of all ages from her Flourish Art Studio at the Fox Photo Den in Lismore Francis Witsenhuysen

A LOCAL art teacher offering dynamic and affordable art classes is allowing kids in the Lismore area to get more creative.

Jeht Burgoyne is running holiday art workshops for kids from her Flourish Art Studio - and is the only registered Creative Kids provider in 2480 region besides the Lismore Regional Gallery teaching creative arts.

Creative Kids providers have access to the NSW Government's new Creative Kids program where parents, guardians, and carers can apply for a voucher with a value of up to $100 per calendar year for each student aged 4.5 to 18 years old enrolled in school.

The voucher may be used with a registered activity provider for registration, participation and tuition costs for creative arts, speech, drama, dance, digital design, coding, and music lessons and activities.

"Lismore is my home town so I am excited about sharing my creative inspiration with my local community," Ms Burgoyne said.

"I think there is so much out there in the sporting community for kids in terms of government funding - there's only a few avenues for creative children - so this new program is great because parents can claim this rebate making art classes more accessible and more easy.

"I think art is very important for adults but especially for children, socially and emotionally, because it's a really good outlet. They become a bit more self-assured within them selves."

Term two of the Art Flourish kids school holiday workshops kicks off in July with the first being a crazy critter workshop where kids learn how to make teddy bears, followed by a box loom weaving workshop where they will learn how to make little rugs.

"Other terms I have planned is a sculptural term and a print making term so they will exploring a lot of different mediums," she said.

Flourish Art will also be running long-term bi-monthly Expression Sessions for adults, kicking of with Life Drawing this Sunday. Participants must be 18+ to attend.

"I am also offering workshops for teens too," she said.

"I think offering art workshops to all ages is filling a gap in Lismore - there are so many creative people here."

In her previous role Ms Burgoyne has been the public program officer at The Northern Rivers Community Gallery in Ballina where she taught the Bright Sparks after-school art program, conducted gallery tours, the art and dementia classes and school groups with the galleries art and literacy program.

She also holds a fine arts diploma and a visual arts degree.

Classes will be held in The Flourish Art studio within the Fox Photo Den on Union street in South Lismore.

"The Fox Den is an amazing creativity hub in Lismore, with spaces available to hire from dance and yoga groups," she said.

"It's a great space and it hosts regular five week art exhibitions.

For workshops information head to: Flourish Art.

For more information on the Creative Kids program visit https://my.service.nsw.gov.au/MyServiceNSW/CreativeKidsSearchProvider?gclid=EAIaIQobChMIht-JwNv84QIVwgorCh2MwAplEAAYASACEgJwyPD_BwE

