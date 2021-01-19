Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Doug Hawkins is Lismore's Australia Day ambassador.
Doug Hawkins is Lismore's Australia Day ambassador.
News

Lismore announces Australia Day award nominees

Adam Daunt
19th Jan 2021 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Lismore has announced their nominees for their Australia Day with well-respected community member Doug Hawkins announced as Lismore’s Australia Day ambassador.

Initially running the Nippers program at Coogee, Doug now oversees 6500 of these young lifesavers across Sydney and has also directed the Development Program since 2003.

He was also instrumental in taking surf lifesaving to Israel, India and the Cook Islands. There he helped set up their lifesaving clubs to share valuable water, board, CPR, and rescue skills that have helped save countless live.

The 2021 Australia Day Awards ceremony will be held on Tuesday, 26 January at 9am at Lismore City Hall. The Citizenship Ceremony will be held at the same venue at 11am.

The nominees for this year’s Lismore City Council Australia Day Awards are:

Citizen of the Year.

  • John Brice
  • Dr Ian Cappe
  • Peter Everingham
  • Narelle Guthrie
  • Fred Hoskins
  • Robyn Kelly
  • Geoff Wotherspoon

Services in the Community (Individual)

  • Denise Alison
  • John Brice
  • John Devoy
  • Peter Everingham
  • Narelle Flanagan
  • Narelle Guthrie
  • Fred Hoskins
  • Robyn Kelly
  • Mahmudur Rahman
  • Geoff Wotherspoon

Services in the Community (Group)

  • The Lord’s Taverners Northern NSW
  • Muslim Students’ Society, Southern Cross University

Aboriginal Citizen of the Year

  • Rosslyn Sten
  • Greg Telford
australia day lismore city council lismore council northern rivers community northern rivers council
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why Justin Langer and Aussie cricket team 'loved' my blog

        Premium Content Why Justin Langer and Aussie cricket team 'loved' my blog

        Opinion One phone call from Justin Langer made our sport reporter’s year … and it is only January.

        • 19th Jan 2021 4:00 PM
        More severe storms and wild weather on the way

        Premium Content More severe storms and wild weather on the way

        News Severe thunderstorms and heavy rain are on the agenda

        Man, 76, allegedly spent $200K on cannabis

        Premium Content Man, 76, allegedly spent $200K on cannabis

        Crime A court has heard he travelled to Northern NSW to pick up 36kg of cannabis.

        Man charged with attempted murder admits himself to hospital

        Premium Content Man charged with attempted murder admits himself to hospital

        News 31-year-old allegedly bashed a man and set him on fire on Kyogle Rd