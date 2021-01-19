Lismore announces Australia Day award nominees

Lismore has announced their nominees for their Australia Day with well-respected community member Doug Hawkins announced as Lismore’s Australia Day ambassador.

Initially running the Nippers program at Coogee, Doug now oversees 6500 of these young lifesavers across Sydney and has also directed the Development Program since 2003.

He was also instrumental in taking surf lifesaving to Israel, India and the Cook Islands. There he helped set up their lifesaving clubs to share valuable water, board, CPR, and rescue skills that have helped save countless live.

The 2021 Australia Day Awards ceremony will be held on Tuesday, 26 January at 9am at Lismore City Hall. The Citizenship Ceremony will be held at the same venue at 11am.

The nominees for this year’s Lismore City Council Australia Day Awards are:

Citizen of the Year.

John Brice

Dr Ian Cappe

Peter Everingham

Narelle Guthrie

Fred Hoskins

Robyn Kelly

Geoff Wotherspoon

Services in the Community (Individual)

Denise Alison

John Brice

John Devoy

Peter Everingham

Narelle Flanagan

Narelle Guthrie

Fred Hoskins

Robyn Kelly

Mahmudur Rahman

Geoff Wotherspoon

Services in the Community (Group)

The Lord’s Taverners Northern NSW

Muslim Students’ Society, Southern Cross University

Aboriginal Citizen of the Year