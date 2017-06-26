22°
Lismore and the ongoing problem of water

26th Jun 2017 6:13 AM
EARLY HOUSING: The Spencer Cottee homestead. Mrs Mary Ann Cottee (wife of Spencer Cottee) owned the old Freemasons Hotel in Lismore.
EARLY HOUSING: The Spencer Cottee homestead. Mrs Mary Ann Cottee (wife of Spencer Cottee) owned the old Freemasons Hotel in Lismore.

THE early settlements on the Richmond River, as elsewhere, were established close to rivers and creeks.

The original houses were from rough-sawn timber.

Large sheets of bark usually provided the roof. Galvanised iron was not readily available until the 1870s.

Roofs were therefore unsuitable for collecting water and, anyway, there was no guttering and few tanks.

Sometimes an old boiler from a shipwreck might be available to store water. There were no water pipes running from a central system.

A well could perhaps be dug but, whatever the source, all water had to be carried for domestic and other purposes.

This of course was a major problem for anyone owning a public house or hotel. Mrs Mary Ann Cottee (wife of Spencer Cottee of Passiona fame) owned the old Freemasons Hotel in Lismore.

In 1883 she built a new two-storey hotel alongside the old one and this was opened shortly before Lismore had its first show in 1884.

One of the items on display at the show was a windmill, which possibly gave Mrs Cottee the idea of installing one to overcome any water problems at her beautiful new hotel.

The situation was perfect - Molesworth Street backing onto the Richmond River.

On a normal day the pump could provide up to 250 gallons of water per hour. In high winds the blades could be tied back to prevent damage or excessive water supply.

The windmill mechanism was Lismore's first adventure into this kind of modern convenience.

A Northern Star reporter also saw the advantages in time of fire, which was another problem faced by any small community.

The day Mrs Cottee's windmill was installed was indeed a red-letter day for Lismore!

The Freemasons Hotel was one of the best on the rivers.

Mrs Cottee felt very proud of being able to advertise that the facilities included "plunge and shower baths” as well as other modern conveniences.

She had plenty of experience in providing accommodation and she always wanted her hotel to be the best.

The wording in the advertisement seems odd until we discover that George Paulson's Commercial Hotel in Lismore had installed shower baths in 1879.

Obviously, the "plunge bath” was an important addition, showing there was indeed plenty of water (warmed by a chip heater).

Although galvanised iron started to appear in Australia in the 1850s, especially in the Gold Rush areas, it was relatively expensive and houses in our area were slow to adopt the new material.

Public buildings, larger stores and more expensive homes were the first to comply.

The introduction of fire restrictions meant that old housing materials were condemned, at least in town areas.

However, guttering and tanks were still required to collect the water.

Tin-smiths were in short supply, which was another problem.

In 1887 Lismore Council took steps to upgrade the water supply to the town.

At first, however, there were only public access points so water still had to be carried from there!

Floods, of course, were another problem for the council as well as for the citizens of Lismore.

Because steamers came all the way to Lismore, however, there was more emphasis on dredging the river.

The need for this to be done regularly often caused conflict between the local council and the state authorities which were responsible for the work. The problem sound familiar?

