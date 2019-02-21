Lismore and Grafton head to head on 'shitty town' survey

IN their ongoing quest to bring up comedy for online clicks, popular Facebook page Shit Towns of Australia has decided to ask its readers which town is 'shittier', Lismore or Grafton.

But first, let us say that given the nature of this story, it's fair to warn you the word 'shit' will be featuring prominently, so if that's just not your cup of tea, please don't be angry at us.

Last week, the Shit Town Showdown started with a competition between Byron Bay and Nimbin. (Nimbin won 58 per cent to 42 per cent, by the way).

It's fair to say that neither towns looked very worried about who won it.

The survey between Lismore and Grafton went up earlier today, but it already has more then 2000 votes with Lismore in front in the popular vote, while people's comment highlighting the 'virtues' of both places.

Robbie Pace voted for Grafton: "Grafton is by far, way shitter (sic). Lismore has a University for all those smart people. Grafton barely has a school.”

Shannon Paul Keith Loch took Lismore's side, so to speak: "Lismore's only attraction is some graffiti in a back alley and the fact that the entire town turns into an aquarium every couple of years.”

The comments section of the survey is a mix of great humour and a healthy dose of bitterness, with a pinch of the hard truths.

But what's a shit town? I'll let you decide for yourselves.

The Facebook page already 'reviewed' Lismore back in November 2018.

"Built in a big hole on the site of a destroyed rainforest, Lismore is a subtropical shitbox prone to frequent flooding, earning it the nickname Atlantismore. Lismore locals, or Lismorons, are an eclectic collective of undesirables - 'artists' (dole bludgers), 'alternative lifestylers' (meth cooks), 'freethinkers' (cult members) and dropouts who couldn't be buggered making it all the way to Byron Bay,” they said.

We'll spare you the rest of the 'ode' to our town.

Maybe the issue here is that we are happy to live in a shitty town, street, household or family as soon as no 'smart arse' decides to make us 'go viral' for all the wrong reasons.

Let's face it, do we care if we are the laughing stock of a bunch of uni students too bored to study so they are stuck on Facebook most of the morning, even if most of them actually live in Lismore.

For balance, it's pertinent to note that those online mavericks (please read that with your best irony voice) of the Facebook page had not cared to review Grafton yet.

Perhaps even they have standards after all.