Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
JULY OPENING: If all goes well, NSW Ambulance said the Lismore Ambulance Station should be operational in July 2018.
JULY OPENING: If all goes well, NSW Ambulance said the Lismore Ambulance Station should be operational in July 2018. Marc Stapelberg
Health

Lismore ambulance station in recovery

Alison Paterson
by
29th Apr 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WEATHER permitting, the Lismore Ambulance Station should be operation by July.

This will make it 16 months since suffering damage in the 2017 flood caused by ex-Cyclone Debbie.

The New South Wales Ambulance personnel and vehicles were moved from Keen St to Brunswick St, Lismore, the site of the former Lismore Helicopter Base.

A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said while the contractor awarded the tender could not be named for "privacy reasons," they were a Northern Rivers firm.

"A tender process has been undertaken for repairs to the Ambulance Station in Keen Street, Lismore," she said.

"A contractor has been appointed, and it is anticipated the station will be operational again by July 2018, weather permitting."

The spokeswoman said while Lismore Ambulance Station was operating out of a temporary location at the former Lismore Helicopter Base in Brunswick Street, it was business as usual.

"NSW Ambulance assures the community that the temporary premises has not impacted on service delivery," she said.

The Ambulance Station was not the only emergecy services headquarters being made safe after the floods.

The NSW Fire & Rescue Station on Molesworth St was also undergoing refurbishment.

flood recovery lismore ambulance station lismore flood 2017 northern rivers health nsw ambulance
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Breathless, the sea within Simon Baker

    premium_icon Breathless, the sea within Simon Baker

    Movies "IT WAS an exciting feeling but also a terrifying notion of how expansive and unknown it was."

    • 29th Apr 2018 12:00 AM
    Do you need a furry new friend in your life?

    Do you need a furry new friend in your life?

    Pets & Animals Welcome a new furry friend into your life next weekend

    • 29th Apr 2018 12:00 AM
    Senior citizens strut their stuff in fashion parade

    Senior citizens strut their stuff in fashion parade

    News Retirement village residents prove you can look glamorous at any age

    • 29th Apr 2018 12:00 AM
    Time to have your say on pesticide use

    Time to have your say on pesticide use

    Council News Council asks for your feedback on pest management policy

    • 29th Apr 2018 12:00 AM

    Local Partners