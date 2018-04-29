Lismore ambulance station in recovery

JULY OPENING: If all goes well, NSW Ambulance said the Lismore Ambulance Station should be operational in July 2018.

WEATHER permitting, the Lismore Ambulance Station should be operation by July.

This will make it 16 months since suffering damage in the 2017 flood caused by ex-Cyclone Debbie.

The New South Wales Ambulance personnel and vehicles were moved from Keen St to Brunswick St, Lismore, the site of the former Lismore Helicopter Base.

A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said while the contractor awarded the tender could not be named for "privacy reasons," they were a Northern Rivers firm.

"A tender process has been undertaken for repairs to the Ambulance Station in Keen Street, Lismore," she said.

"A contractor has been appointed, and it is anticipated the station will be operational again by July 2018, weather permitting."

The spokeswoman said while Lismore Ambulance Station was operating out of a temporary location at the former Lismore Helicopter Base in Brunswick Street, it was business as usual.

"NSW Ambulance assures the community that the temporary premises has not impacted on service delivery," she said.

The Ambulance Station was not the only emergecy services headquarters being made safe after the floods.

The NSW Fire & Rescue Station on Molesworth St was also undergoing refurbishment.