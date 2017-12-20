Lismore airport could become biggest regional aviation hub

THE Lismore Regional Airport runway has been resealed as part of a $1.8 million upgrade to the airport and general aviation precinct.

Lismore City Council's airport manager, Kevin Trustum, said the 1.6km reseal would extend the life of the runway by 20 years and ensure passenger and general aviation services could expand into the future.

New runway lighting and a public toilet have also been added at the general aviation area, along with better tourist information facilities, more aircraft parking, new signage, road improvements and street-lighting.

Other improvements still to come include new light aircraft taxiways and increased security fencing.

The upgrade was funded by the NSW Government's Restart program and will coincide with the council's land release of new general aviation blocks to meet a growing statewide demand for hangar space.

Mr Trustum said about 40 blocks will be released in stages over the next few years.

Expressions of interest are now being taken from aviation enthusiasts, general aviation business operators and adventure flight specialists.

"We have already had quite a few expressions of interest to date and we welcome more - we want to make this the biggest regional aviation centre between Brisbane and Sydney,” Mr Trustum said.

"With only one passenger service airline flying from Lismore Regional Airport and limited daily flights to and from the city, we can offer general aviation and adventure businesses easy access to the runway and first-class facilities.”

"We are perfectly placed to become the regional general aviation hub.

"As passenger services move to the Gold Coast and Ballina/Byron Gateway Airport, Lismore has become the natural home for general aviation. The state suffers from a shortage of storage and aircraft capacity, and the new land release will allow us to fill that gap.”

To discuss business opportunities or expressions of interest, phone Kevin Trustum on 1300 87 83 87 or email wasteadmin@lismore.nsw.gov.au.