Lismore air rescuers shine on television tonight

OUR very own Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter at Lismore will feature in the fourth series of Air Rescue starting tonight.

In the first episode, which will air at 8pm on Channel 7, the Lismore rescuers are involved in a job at Lillian Rock.

"Fourteen year old accomplished motor cross-rider Kacee gets a case of the speed wobbles and cartwheels over the handle bars landing head first into the ground,” the story is introduced.

"With labored breathing and difficulty in talking the rescue team work quickly to get this young bike fanatic to the hospital.”

14 year old Kacee after coming out second best from a cartwheel bike flip. Contributed

In the episode you will see Critical Care Helicopter Paramedic Ryan Salter who tended to Kacee.

"Fortunately Kacee was in an open area suitable for landing, so we were able to avoid winching which is a higher risk option that we avoid where possible,” he said.

"Kacee was in a lot of pain. Fortunately he was conscious and his vital signs were stable.”

Nikki Long, mum