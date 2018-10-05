Lisa grills red-faced Bachelor

NICK Cummins may have fled the country to avoid the fallout of his explosive Bachelor finale - but not before he copped a grilling from The Project host Lisa Wilkinson.

The Honey Badger made Bachelor history last night when he chose to dump both finalists - Brittany Hockley and Sophie Tieman - after claiming he wasn't ready to fully commit to either of them.

Fans cringed as Nick broke up with Brittany.



He was pictured on Monday flying out of Brisbane Airport, bound for the remote Kokoda Trail in Papua New Guinea, conveniently rendering himself unavailable for the usual round of post-finale media interviews.

But he didn't manage to completely dodge the press.

In a teaser for this Sunday's episode of The Project, Nick can be heard telling Lisa Wilkinson: "Going in, I felt like I was almost a boy compared to how I see things now …"

The Project co-host then asks him the question all of us were shouting at our TVs last night: "But you do understand on The Bachelor, you're meant to be in a place where you're ready to have a relationship?"

From the clip, it's clear Nick's uncomfortable with the question, as he squirms and looks at his feet, while shaking his head and replying, "Umm …"

Nick will be asked the tough questions.

Unlike with every previous Bachelor and Bachelorette, this was the only interview Nick has given after the show's conclusion.

Elsewhere in the preview, Brittany and Sophie - along with the other two finalists, Brooke Blurton and Cass Wood - are seen becoming emotional as they discuss the shock twist.

"I don't understand how we didn't end up together," Brittany says sadly, while Brooke can be seen in tears, explaining: "My whole life has been exposed, I wanted it to be worth it."

The two finalists, Brittany and Sophie, will also speak out.

Nick now has a lot of work to do to salvage his reputation which is in tatters after last night's shocking finale.

When the episode ended, less than impressed fans of The Bachelor took to social media to share their outrage at his decision with one viewer labelling the Honey Badger a "coward".

The interviews will air on The Sunday Project at 6.30pm on Ten.