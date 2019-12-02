Lisa Wilkinson criticises news article

Lisa Wilkinson has joined critics of an article which calls the Chinese-born woman whose body was found frozen "rock solid" in a freezer a nag.

The article, published in The Weekend Australian, was slammed on The Sunday Project by journalist Jane Gilmore who claimed the story blamed the victim.

The body of Renxi Ouyang was found curled up in a newly-purchased chest freezer at her Pymble home on Sydney's North Shore on Wednesday.

Police have obtained CCTV vision of her real estate agent husband Haoling Luo taking the couple's two children a flight from Sydney airport to China's the day before.

The Australian's article said Ms Ouyang "had a 'strong, aggressive' personality and often nagged her 'quietly spoken' husband, according to friends of the couple".

Ms Gilmore said the article sensationalised Ms Ouyang's death and "described her as a very strong, aggressive personality, who was always screaming and nagging at the husband."

Lisa Wilkinson, above in a file photo from The Sunday Project, said the article was unhelpful.

After listening to Ms Gilmore's comments, Lisa Wilkinson said the article was unhelpful.

"I just don't know, getting commentary from people who knew them, about whether or not someone was a good person and someone was a bad person, I don't think it helps anyone," she said.

"Those people may have their own specific sympathies when it comes to the players in all this.

"The courts will have to decide what happened. I'm not sure that commentary really helps."

However, Wilkinson's fellow Sunday Project panellist, Hamish MacDonald, said that one of the story's two authors was now being threatened online as a result.

Haoling Luo flew to China before his wife’s body was found in a freezer.

"She's a very respected crime reporter, been around a long time," he said.

"She herself is now been attacked and threatened online.

"We need to have a conversation about a very important issue ... (or) the result will be we are attacking another woman.

"I don't think that's sort of the right way forward."

The article in question revealed disturbing detail about the state of Ms Ouyang's remains, being so frozen "her body was stuck to the side of the freezer", the whole unit having had to be taken to the morgue.

A friend of the family told The Australian: "everyone thinks of the husband as an honest, quiet man; a good man".

candace.sutton@news.com.au

The article was criticised on The Project, but Hamish MacDonald said the reporter had since received threats.

Officers arrive at the Pymble apartments on Sydney’s North Shore the frozen body of Renxi Ouyang was found. Picture: Rohan Kelly.