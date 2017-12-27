Lisa Hunt's two decades of funk, Soul and Disco

SOUL SISTER: Singer Lisa Hunt takes her Forever Soul show across Australia , Europe and the USA every year .

AMERICAN-born singer Lisa Hunt is celebrating 20 years making Australian dance with her Forever Soul show.

The Byron Shire resident has spent the last two decades on stages across the country performing a show that has become not just a favorite, but one that Northern Rivers residents follow around the area.

Hunt has lived in the Northern Rivers since 1999, but used to perform regularly and visits on holidays between her native New York, Sydney and Byron Bay years before that.

She said her first ever Forever Soul show was in Sydney 20 years ago.

"I was based in Sydney and I used to do one set with a and called the Harlem Shuffle, and they would tour up this area," she said.

"I would do a one hour set of Soul music at the end of their three-set shows.

"From there I realised I loved this and decided to do my own show while I was here in Australia for two or three months of the year, and each season the show got longer and longer."

Lisa Hunt's Forever Soul show now includes about 23 songs, including some medleys of songs from Earth Wind and Fire or Michael Jackson hits.

The singer thinks the show has enjoyed such longevity because she enjoys singing music that makes people happy.

"I think the show has lasted because these are songs that I grew up with and lever left me," she said.

"They have that effect on people.

"At a show there will be 18 year-old with their mother, grandmother and their aunties, and everyone knows these songs, they all love the music.

"Mo-town, Soul and funky just make people so happy, and it makes me happy. It's been my life saver." she said.

Lisa Hunt began singing in the African American tradition: the gospel church.

That experience laid the foundation of her soulful singing style.

She went on to study voice at The City College of New York where she received a BFA in music.

She lived in Italy for years, where she recorded and toured with Italian Superstar Zucchero. She has worked with Ray Charles, Eric Clapton, James Brown, Dionne Warwick and Andrea Bocelli, among others.

SHOWS