Lisa Hunt will fly in to funk up the Rescue Dinner

FUNK: Singer Lisa Hunt and her band will be the main attraction at the 2019 Rescue Dinner. Eros Barbieri

The event is a major fundraiser for the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter, which this year will have an aviation theme.

So get into your 1960s air hostess outfit, or a Top Gun suit, airline captain, or aviator explorer from the 1900s. Really, the sky is the limit with this theme.

MC Rachael Beck will be the pilot of the night, with Lisa Hunt guiding the audience into the dance floor.

The American-born singer has spent more than 22 years making Australian dance with her Forever Soul show.

The Byron Shire resident has spent the last two decades on stages across the country performing a show that has become not just a favourite, but one that Northern Rivers residents follow around the area.

Hunt has lived on the Northern Rivers since 1999.

Lisa Hunt's Forever Soul show includes about 23 songs, plus some medleys of songs from Earth Wind and Fire or Michael Jackson.

The singer thinks the show has enjoyed such longevity because she enjoys singing music that makes people happy.

"I think the show has lasted because these are songs that I grew up with and never left me,” she said.

"They have that effect on people.

"At a show there will be 18-year-old with their mother, grandmother and their aunties, and everyone knows these songs, they all love the music.

"Motown, soul and funky just make people so happy, and it makes me happy.” she said.

Tickets for the Rescue Dinner are $150 with a drink on arrival, a three-course meal, limited beer and wine.