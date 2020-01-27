Lisa brings perfect punch lines to Kingy

THE hilarious Fiona McGary is coming to the Tweed to headline Kingy Comedy.

Fiona has been performing stand up comedy for more than 20 years, touring extensively around Australia as well as overseas.

Fiona has headlined many of Australia's premiere comedy events and has worked alongside comedy superstars like Jimeoin, Adam Hills, Kitty Flannagan, Arj Barker, Judith Lucy, Wil Anderson and Dave Hughes and Tom Gleeson.

Fiona McGary will be bringing the laughs to the Kingscliff Bowsl Club's Comedy night next Thursday.

Her easy demeanour, relaxed delivery and perfectly timed punch lines quickly work her audiences into fits of laughter.

A season performer across many stages and formats Fiona has worked in TV with appearances on the ABC, The Comedy Channel as well as countless radio stations including Triple M, Hit105 FM, and Hot FM Gold Coast.

McGray also works in humour education and is now using her knowledge and passion for comedy to bring about positive change in people's lives.

With her dynamic character and talented gift for comedy don't miss rising star Fiona McGary, before she becomes too famous to see anybody.

Kingy Comedy will be supported by local comedy star Lisa Sharpe, who was a Melbourne International Raw Comedy Queensland finalist. Sharpe will surprise and resonate with the audience as she shares her life stories and home truths with hilarious honesty.

Lisa grew up in Ballina and loves to perform to audiences in and around her home town.

The MC for the night will be Ellen Briggs.

The free event, held January 30, starts at 7.30pm.