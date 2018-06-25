Menu
CAPITANO Antonio Mazzella takes charge at Piazza in the Park - Lismore's beloved Italian Friendship Festival at Spinks Park.
The 'delighful' pastry being hunted down at Italian event

jennifer crawley
by
25th Jun 2018 6:00 AM
THE Italian community of Lismore came out to celebrate it's vibrant culture on a glorious, sunny day at Spinks Park on Sunday.

Dancing, bocce, sfogliatelli, crostini, salami, rissoto, pasta, wine, coffee, singing and piano accordion were on offer as hundreds of locals and visitors took advantage of the perfect weather.

Adorned in the colourful robes of a capitano, MC Antonio Mazzella serenaded the crowds with his piano accordion as experienced and novice dancers practised the Italian Tarantella.

"We are out to have a wonderful time with all the different nationalities here in Lismore as well as welcoming the Italian community,'' Mr Mazzella said.

On his downtime Mr Mazella would be searching out his favourite Italian food - sfogliatelli.

"It's a parcel of pastry with ricotta inside and dusted with lots of icing sugar.

"It's delightful. I will be hunting it."

The colourful Curly Cousins Sunshine, Coco and Miss B took to the Rotunda stage delighting audiences with their rich harmonies, and multi-instrumental talents.

The experienced musical and theatre performers sang original ditties accompanied by the marimba, melodica, guitar, cavaquinho, washboard and kazoosaphone.

Organiser Ros Derrett said she expected up to 4000 people to turn out for the day. "You will see three generations of Italian families here, nonnas, mummas and babies,'' she said.

Italian lessons at the CWA were well-attended, she said.

A long-term project dear to the heart of Ms Derrett is mapping where and when Italian migrants first settled in Lismore and surrounding areas.

"A large number settled in Fernside and spread out from there, farming. We would love to map where and when they settled and see if there's a connection with Lismore's sister cities Conegliano and Vittorio Venetto."

