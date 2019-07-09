Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Liquidation for family-owned water carting business

Matthew Newton
by
9th Jul 2019 11:11 AM | Updated: 12:35 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FAMILY-OWNED water cartage business of 15 years has gone into liquidation after legal action from the Commonwealth Bank. 

The CBA applied to wind up DN Cross Transport Pty Ltd on June 11, with the matter heard in the Supreme Court in Brisbane yesterday. 

DN Cross Transport Pty Ltd.
DN Cross Transport Pty Ltd. Contributed

The court appointed Bradley Hellen from Pilot Partners as liquidator of the company, which was owned by Dan and Natasha Cross from Chinchilla.

According to the company's website, DN Cross Transport provided services to a range of companies in the resources industry, including CPB Contractors, QGC Water, now-defunct Ostwald Brothers, Origin Energy, MPC Group, and more.

The company provided services on projects across Toowoomba and the Western Downs. 

chinchilla dn cross transport editors picks toowoomba business toowoomba development toowoomba list
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    'BIZARRE' MYSTERY: Huge dam has simply vanished

    premium_icon 'BIZARRE' MYSTERY: Huge dam has simply vanished

    Environment A LANDOWNER was astonished to discover his dam, which is the size of two football fields, had "only a few puddles left".

    'I'm ex-military and I'm going to f--k you up'

    premium_icon 'I'm ex-military and I'm going to f--k you up'

    Crime Lismore man challenged people to fights while urinating

    • 9th Jul 2019 11:07 AM
    Coolest new playground open for the holidays

    premium_icon Coolest new playground open for the holidays

    Lifestyle Temporary site fencing has come down $551,776 playground

    How we can cash in on the Big Prawn's Insta-quirk value

    premium_icon How we can cash in on the Big Prawn's Insta-quirk value

    News All we need is a catchy hashtag... any suggestions?

    • 9th Jul 2019 11:00 AM