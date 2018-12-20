MP’s rant busted by lip-reader

Jeremy Corbyn has denied being sexist and a misogynist today after appearing to call Theresa May a "stupid woman".

The Labour boss was attacked by both Tory and Labour MPs after losing his temper with the PM during Prime Minister's Questions, The Sun reports.

Mrs May joked at the end of the pair's exchange today: "I've got some advice for the Right Honourable Gentleman - look behind you!

"They are not impressed and neither is the country!"

Mr Corbyn then shook his head and muttered "stupid woman" under his breath, as a lip-reader confirmed to The Sun.

But Mr Corbyn was dragged back to the Commons later on to insist: "I did not use the words 'stupid woman' about the Prime Minister or anyone else."

Speaker Bercow said "nobody can be 100 per cent certain" - even though most professionals agreed it was what he said.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said at Mr Corbyn's outburst: "The mask slips. Jeremy Corbyn's abuse of the Prime Minister shows what a reactionary misogynist he is."

And Labour's Jess Phillips said it was "sexist" and he "should apologise".

Members of parliament gather near the Commons Speaker John Bercow, right, urging him to review a video of the alleged remarks. Picture: AP

Mrs May herself said Mr Corbyn should say sorry, but he's so far refused to.

When she was made aware of his comments she said: "I want to see more women encouraged to come into parliament and not put off by the sort of remarks that they might feel have been said in parliament.

"The Speaker made very clear that if a Member of parliament uses inappropriate language, then they should apologise."

Furious MPs shouted "disgrace!" and "shame!" in the Chamber today, and Tory CCHQ boss Brandon Lewis demanded he apologise.

He said: "Looks shocking on the film, unacceptable in any environment."

Deaf drummer Evelyn Glennie told the BBC she was very certain he had said what was claimed.

But Jeremy Corbyn's spokesman insisted this afternoon he WOULDN'T say sorry.

He claimed: "He did not call her a stupid woman so there's no basis for an apology. He said stupid people."

Mr Corbyn, who has repeatedly called for an end for personal abuse in politics, scuttled off swiftly after PMQs today, but was spotted watching the chaos unfold after he left in the Commons tearoom.

The chamber descended into farcical scenes just minutes later after Commons boss Andrea Leadsom accused Speaker John Bercow of failing to say sorry to HER when he said the same thing earlier this year.

She asked: "Why it is when an opposition member found you called me a stupid woman you did not apologise in this chamber?"

A furious Speaker raged: "I dealt with it months ago! The matter has been treated off, and I am leaving it there!"

But Tory MP Anna Soubry backed up her female colleague immediately.

She stormed: "If it was one of my male colleagues who had used that against a woman on the opposition, you sir, would take action immediately.

"Please, would you deal with it as you often do, in a fair way, but in the point of view of women who are fed up after decades of being abused by men!"

Mr Bercow acknowledged the language allegedly used by Mr Corbyn was unacceptable but said that he hadn't seen it for himself.

He promised to review the footage and update the House later on if action needed to be taken.

Mrs May and the Labour boss had a heated debate about Brexit earlier today, which sparked off his angry comments.

He said that she could give no guarantee over when the Brexit vote would finally come before MPs, and argued that her "shoddy" deal has no support.

But Mrs May said he had chickened out of putting down a vote of no confidence in the Government.

And she took the mick about Mr Corbyn's lack of Brexit plan - suggesting he look for it in his stocking instead.

"I know it's Christmas and he has looked in his stocking, down the chimney, under the Christmas tree, but he still has not found a Brexit plan!" she joked.

"He has to accept his responsibility for delivering on Brexit.

"He can talk all he likes about a meaningful vote - but all he gives us is a meaningless position!"

This article originally appeared on The Sun and has been republished with permission.