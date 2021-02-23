Lion’s Club search for a home to store the ‘sausage-mobile’

The Lions Club of Lennox Head used their new equipment at the Lennox foreshore on Australia Day 2021.

A local Lions Club has a new ‘sausage mobile’ to fundraise across the area, but it needs help to find a location to park it on a shed.

Lennox Head Lions Club (LHLC) recently purchased a state-of-the-art self-contained BBQ trailer, and a towing vehicle.

The equipment was financed via a NSW Government grant, and has been operational since October 2020, a club spokesperson said.

“This equipment has already been put to good use including our annual Australia Day BBQ at Lennox Head and some extremely busy days at Reflections Caravan Park during the busy holiday season. This new equipment is easily managed by our members and greatly assists in further fundraising to assist the community,” the group said in a statement.

The Lennox Head Lions Club's sausage sizzle trailer needs a place to park inside a shed.

But now the club needs to find a place to keep the vehicle and trailer in a shed, also funded by a NSW Government grant, the club said.

“The second grant is to purchase and erect a Colorbond shed to house the trailer and vehicle,” the club said.

“Ideally, the shed would be around 60 square metres, sufficient for the car and trailer to drive through, although a side bay arrangement could also work well.

“The $26,865 grant for us to construct the shed was through the NSW Government’s 2020 Community Building Partnership Program.”

“ LHLC are looking to find a developer or landowner who may be able to lease or donate a parcel of land suitable for purpose.

“The grant has tight deadlines for acquittal.

“If any person or organisation can assist in providing a location in the northeast of Ballina Shire, please contact Gerard Wilkinson at gerard.w@bigpond.net.au or phone 0419 708 676 to discuss in more detail.”

The new equipment is a boost for the club’s fundraising efforts.

LHLC has donated close to $15,000 for homeless projects such as Backpack Beds and Orange Sky, with more than $60,000 total donations in the past two years.

LHLC fundraise around $30,000 to $40,000 per annum for needy causes.