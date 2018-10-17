Lions' barbie trailer back in action after fire

BURNT OUT: This is what the East Ballina Lions Club's barbecue trailer looked like after a fire destroyed the club's storage shed six months ago.

THE East Ballina Lions Club's barbecue trailer, which raises about $20,000 each year for the community, will be back in action at this Sunday's Ballina market.

The trailer was badly damaged when a fire destroyed the club's storage shed at the Canal Rd market site six months ago.

But thanks to the work of Lion John Harding -- a former motor mechanic -- the trailer and the barbie will be fired up this weekend.

Lion Jim Meldrum, a former industrial arts teacher who helped John with the repairs, said the trailer was considered to be a write-off.

But with some dedicated hard work, it has been brought back to life -- and the snags and steak sangas served up from the trailer at the market and other community events can once again raise money for the Lions, which is redirected back to the community.

Mr Meldrum said all the electrical wiring, plugs and lights, wheel bearings, spring bushes, jockey wheel and tyres were destroyed by the fire.

"Some body work was buckled and damaged by flames and smoke,” he said.

"John replaced those items destroyed and cleaned and resurrected damaged bits, which was most of the trailer.”

Once the trailer was mechanically okay, it was sent to be sandplasted, the floor was then re-installed, it was repainted and a barbecue slide installed.

The trailer has since been fitted with a Heatlie barbecue, a new marquee, five tables, six chairs, a defibrilater and a first-aid kit.

The East Ballina Lions thanked the Ballina Lions Club for use of a trailer while the damaged one was out of action.

Also, the East Ballina club received support from:

Repco, which provided a jockey wheel, wiring and lights;

Peter Brown of Ballina Dustless Blasting;

Quality Paint and Panel;

Tyreplus;

and LJ Signs.

Sunday's market will be held at Canal Rd, 7am-1pm.