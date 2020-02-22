Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gold Coast coach David Lake and skipper Sam Virgo with Lions captain Lauren Arnell and coach Craig Starcevich. Picture: Jerad Williams
Gold Coast coach David Lake and skipper Sam Virgo with Lions captain Lauren Arnell and coach Craig Starcevich. Picture: Jerad Williams
AFL

Lions AFLW coach sent to hospital

by Greg Davis
22nd Feb 2020 3:41 PM

BRISBANE AFLW senior coach Craig Starcevich will miss Saturday's inaugural QClash with the Gold Coast at Metricon Stadium.

Starcevich - a 1990 Collingwood premiership player - fell ill on Friday and was admitted to hospital, where he underwent a series of tests.

Lions AFLW CEO Breeanna Brock said Starcevich remained in good spirits as he awaited the results.

"We are sad Craig is missing out on the game as we know how excited he was for the first QClash but his health is always our main priority," she said.

Forwards coach Daniel Merrett will take the reins for Brisbane on Saturday.

Craig Starcevich will miss the match against Gold Coast. Picture: Getty Images
Craig Starcevich will miss the match against Gold Coast. Picture: Getty Images

Watch every match of the 2020 NAB AFLW Season LIVE & On-Demand on KAYO. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

More Stories

Show More
aflw brisbane lions craig starcevich gold coast suns qclash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Where you can watch Sir David Attenborough’s new film

        premium_icon Where you can watch Sir David Attenborough’s new film

        News HIS new documentary A Life in Our Planet will premiere in cinemas across the world in April

        The local groups getting grants following bushfires

        premium_icon The local groups getting grants following bushfires

        News Grants are helping to boost local causes following bushfires

        Activists gathering to demand climate action

        premium_icon Activists gathering to demand climate action

        News PROTESTERS are set to gather in Lismore on Saturday as part of a National Day on...

        Roadworks for popular tourist and freight road to start

        premium_icon Roadworks for popular tourist and freight road to start

        News Works to improve a popular tourist and freight road start on Monday.