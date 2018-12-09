Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
IN THE LION'S DEN: Paul Appelkamps is Northern Rivers singer songwriter Lionheir.
IN THE LION'S DEN: Paul Appelkamps is Northern Rivers singer songwriter Lionheir. Contributed
Music

Listen: Lionheir unleashes new Only Love

Javier Encalada
by
9th Dec 2018 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFTER a three-year hiatus, Ballina artist Lionheir has released his new single, Only Love.

The song is available world-wide through iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify and other digital platforms.

Known for his raw live performances and rock-infused style of pop, Lionheir rolls out of the Northern Rivers hills with a number of Australian shows and his first major release since 2015.

Formerly known as solo acoustic artist Paul Appelkamp, the songwriter, producer performer (and former journalist) started operating in 2012 as Lionheir, an artistic indie-rock-pop project dear to his heart.

Lionheir's debut album, Lair (2012), had its tracks played on JJJ and radio across Australia and won a finalist spot in the International Songwriting Competition.

The follow-up album, Dangerous Happiness (2015), was mixed by Jordan Power (Angus Stone, The Temper Trap, Liam Finn) and took an alternative-rock direction.

After the Dangerous Happiness tour in 2015, Appelkamp took a hiatus from Lionheir and fathered three children.

His songwriting sessions moved into the garage where he strummed an acoustic guitar quietly by night and, ultimately, revolved back towards acoustic-based songwriting, only this time with a hint of psychedelia.

This includes a new euphoric, spacey single, Only Love, which was produced by talented Australian drummer Grant Gerathy.

Rested, regenerated and with a clear path the lion's leaving the garage a new animal.

More Stories

Show More
ballina lionheir music northern rivers entertainment only love paul appelkamps
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Talented equestrians galloping across the ditch

    premium_icon Talented equestrians galloping across the ditch

    Horses TALENTED young riders keen to learn new equestrian skills when they travel to New Zealand on an annual exchange.

    Man attacked by shark in Nambucca Heads

    Man attacked by shark in Nambucca Heads

    Breaking Surfer in serious condition suffering sever lacerations on lower leg

    • 9th Dec 2018 10:34 AM
    Popular North Coast landmark hits the market

    premium_icon Popular North Coast landmark hits the market

    Property The real estate listing generated nearly 2000 views in the first day

    Scholarship on offer for entrepreneur with a disability

    premium_icon Scholarship on offer for entrepreneur with a disability

    News Thinking differently about employment across the Northern Rivers

    Local Partners