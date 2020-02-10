Menu
Radar images have revealed a huge line of thunderstorms stretching from Queensland to NSW, threatening to bring large hail and heavy rain.
'Line of storms' stretches from Qld to NSW

by Natalie Wolfe and Gavin Fernando
10th Feb 2020 5:09 PM

The Bureau of Meteorology says severe weather conditions are forecast again today with heavy rains, strong winds and damaging surf possible along NSW's entire coast with the system forecast to move down to Victoria.

Less than two months after communities were told to leave their homes to escape raging bushfires, those same locals are now packing bags to flee rising flood waters.

The Conjola community, on NSW's south coast, has been told to evacuate while dozens of towns sitting in low-lying areas are advised to watch emergency service alerts.

Torrential rain could also create potentially deadly flash floods in Sydney, Illawarra and the Central Tablelands, the bureau warned.

Waterlogged parts of NSW are suffering their worst floods in years with heavy rains and damaging winds forecast to again lash the state.

Communities along the Hawkesbury and Georges rivers have been ordered to evacuate ahead of surging floodwaters forecast to peak at their highest level in decades.

The weather has caused major disruptions to Sydney's public transport networks, while parched dams have swollen to their highest levels in years.

Follow our live blog for weather updates throughout the day. 

