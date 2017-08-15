26°
News

Lindt Cafe siege survivor to share her story

15th Aug 2017 10:20 AM
SURVIVOR: Louisa Hope.
SURVIVOR: Louisa Hope. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SURVIVOR of the 2014 Lindt Cafe siege, Louisa Hope, is coming to Ballina to tell her story.

Ms Hope was one of 10 customers and eight staff of the Martin Place cafe who were held hostage for 16 hours by lone gunman, Man Horon Monis.

Ms Hope's talk, to be held at the Ballina Baptist Church on Sunday, August 27, is titled Surviving Trauma, Testing Faith: It could have been anyone".

The siege was a dark day in modern Australian history.

It began at 9.44am on December 15, 2014, and ended when police raided the cafe at 2.13am the following day.

Ms Hope was in the cafe with her mother, Robyn Hope, when the siege began.

They were two of the three hostages injured during the police raid. Louisa was shot in the foot and Robyn was shot in the shoulder.

Monis killed cafe manager Tori Johnson during the siege, and hostage Katrina Dawson was killed by a police bullet ricochet during the raid.

Monis also was killed.

A large floral tribute was created in Martin Place after the siege ended.

The Ballina Baptist Church is located on the corner of Kerr and Bentinck streets, and the talk will be held from 6pm-7.30pm, with supper to follow.

Phone Deb on 0414 283576 or Diane on 0437 731704 for information on the talk.

Ballina Shire Advocate

Topics:  lindt cafe louisa hope northern rivers community

Another Nimbin lane boy gets jail

Another Nimbin lane boy gets jail

THREE more Nimbin 'lane boys' were sentenced in Lismore Local Court yesterday over their role in the supply of cannabis in Rainbow Lane.

Have your say on the new bridge at Broadwater

Artists impression looking from the northern bank of the Richmond River.

A 980m bridge is about to be built at Broadwater

Headliners soar in Battle of the Barbershop

RING RING: Abba was on the songlist when Cathy Gordon and the Headliners Chorus sang at the Robert Channon Winery in Stanthorpe, where they challenged the men of High Altitude Harmony from Toowoomba to the Battle of the Barbershop.

Road trip with the Headliners is a harmonious holiday

Last chance to register for Lismore Masters Games

Gearing up for the 2017 Lismore Workers Masters Games fitness challenge is competitor Mari van Tonder with Lismore Workers Masters Games chairperson Matt Barlow and SWITCH gym trainer George Stevens.

How to enter before it's too late

Local Partners

Ceremonial brick caps off new facility for village

WORK is progressing to schedule on Stage 1, comprising 15 residential aged care beds.

Work starts on temporary jetties for new bridge over Richmond River

Delays of up to five minutes can be expected at all locations.

Delays of up to five minutes can be expected at all locations

Connect with North Coast artists on 2017 Mud Trail

On the path of the 2017 North Coast Mud Trail.

"To have completed a piece created by your own hands...is special.”

Lismore will turn into a Neon Garden this NYE

FUN: The main space at the Tropical Fruits New Year's Party 2015/2016.

Tropical Fruits are also looking for a new club manager

Warhol star brings satire show to Brunswick Heads

Penny Arcade is an American performance artist, actress, and playwright based in New York City.

Warhol muse Penny Arcade is coming to the area this weekend

Amber Heard hilariously trolls Barnaby Joyce online

BARNABY Joyce made her film a humiliating public apology for bringing her dogs into Australia — now Amber Heard’s getting her own back.

Ryan Reynolds ‘devastated’ by stuntwoman’s death

Ryan Reynolds in a scene from the movie Deadpool.

A FEMALE stunt driver working on the set of Deadpool 2 has died.

Fifi Box: 'I was sexually assaulted by male celebrity'

"You could argue I’ve been sexually assaulted."

Survivor evictee leaves nothing behind

Mark Wales is the latest to exit Australian Survivor.

Former Australian Army special operations soldier out of Survivor.

Muse Gallery showcases local talent

Muse Contemporary Gallery directors, Amy Blanchard and Beki Davies.

Lismore's newest artist run exhibition initiative

Liz Cantor gives Elon Musk serve about running over snake

Elon Musk copped a serve after running over a snake

“He tried to say, ‘I didn’t see it,’ but I replied ‘Bullshit'

MOVIE REVIEW: Missing pieces in Notting Hill-style film

Diane Keaton and Brendan Gleeson in a scene from the movie Hampstead.

Something is not quite right in the romantic fantasy Hampstead.

Superb Clarkes Beach Location

1,3 & 4/6- Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 7 7 4 From $690,000 to...

Unit 1 - $980,000 - $1,050,000 Unit 2 - SOLD Unit 3 - $690,000 - $760,000 Unit 4 - $1,050,000 - $1,150,000 Only a 450 metre walk until you hit the soft sand of...

Stylish home with Ocean and Headland views

72 Killarney Crescent, Skennars Head 2478

House 4 3 2 Auction if Not...

Positioned on the highest point at Skennars Head with ocean and headland views from north to south is this immaculate bright and sunny 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom...

Incredible Resort Style Living

23 Ann Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 3 2 Contact Agent

Renovated to an incredible premium above all standards sits this solid, impressive home in Mullumbimby. Detailed with meticulous care and skill both inside and...

Beachside Hideaway

11 Ironbark Avenue, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 1 Auction 19th...

Beautifully built in a private beachside setting, this character property exudes a relaxed Indonesian style vibe. Features include: • 575m2 elevated block at the...

Idyllic Acreage In Premier Location

256 Midgen Flat Road, Newrybar 2479

House 8 6 6 $3,550,000

Situated so close to the beautiful beaches of Broken Head and with-in easy access to Byron Bay and Bangalow, is this pristine 100 acre approx. farm known as...

Fantastic Position at Entry Level

22 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 1 $525,000

Perfectly located just a short walk to the vibrant main street of Mullumbimby this strata titled home provides a great opportunity for investor or owner occupier...

Stylish, Modern Apartment By The Sea

8/183 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

Town House 2 2 $650,000 to...

This as new first floor apartment offers such easy, low maintenance living and is situated within minutes' walk of Tallow Beach and shops. With a perfect north...

A NEW, MODERN LEVEL BANGALOW BUNGALOW

4 Jambos Court, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 1 OFFERS INVITED...

A perfect investment or easy care family home! Ticking ALL BOXES with quality inclusions & finishes on a single level & set on a low maintenance, fenced, pet...

Spacious Character Home With Everything

4 Bangalay Court, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 2 $985,000 to...

This beautiful, spacious and immaculate home is the total package! It has character, elevation, north/east aspect, 4 bedrooms, a large block and a pool! The...

Bangalow&#39;s BEST &quot;DOUBLE BLOCK&quot; to be offered in decades!

8 Robinson Street, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 1 UNDER CONTRACT!

* With street frontages to 2 of the town's best addresses is this double fronted block with original 1960's home * With double width frontages on...

Developer tears up couple's contract for new home

Jade and Edward Roberts were stung by the sunset clause on the first day of their honeymoon.

The developer has the right to do this under the sunset clause

Reports of Ibrahim family connections to farm and food hub

John Ibrahimat Bluesfest 2012.

REPORTS circulate colourful Sydney family have investments on the NR

Stunning, heritage-listed Coast home going under the hammer

STUNNING: Buderim House, a stunning heritage-listed Queenslander estate, is going to auction.

Coast home that played host to royalty is set for auction

Internet king Kim Dotcom house-hunting

Kim Dotcom and his partner Elizabeth Donnelly have apparently been in Queenstown scoping out houses. Photo / Kim Dotcom

Dotcom tweeted pictures and video of himself and partner Elizabeth Donnelly