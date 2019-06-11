This business throws best kids' parties, and award proves it

EXCELLENT ACHIEVEMENT: Lismore's Fitness Kidz has taken out The People's Choice Award for Australia's Best Kids Party Entertainer in the 2019 national What's On 4 Kids Awards

TWELVE years of throwing thousands of Northern Rivers kids fun, active and entertaining parties has paid off for one Lismore Business.

Fitness Kidz has taken out The People's Choice Award for Australia's Best Kids Party Entertainer in the 2019 national What's On 4 Kids Awards - which recognises Excellence in the Australian Kids Activity (or Party) Industry.

Owner Brad Hicks said Fitness Kidz was delighted to win the people's choice award for best kids party entertainer.

"We've entertained thousands of children over the past 12 years and continue to be in demand for our active entertainment services," he said.

"We've done up to 2000 parties over the last 12 years so we have quite a lot of families we know in the area, as well as Tweed heads and Gold Coast.

"We were pretty proud because winning the award meant the community and our clients got behind us to help us win - so it was a pretty nice feeling to achieve that.

"In that time we've had a consistent amount of bookings and or parties have always been we'll received and a lot of positive feedback from our parties.

"Winning gives us the motivation to keep going - it's nice to get some recognition. The children's entertainment industry doesn't really get recognised much in the public eye - so it's nice to have that behind us."

Mr Hicks said the demand for children's activities continues to grow steadily, making the children's activity and party industry one of the fastest growing sectors of the economy.

Fitness Kidz specialises in junior fitness in sports programs and children's entertainment and the mobile company provides fun and entertaining junior fitness and sports programs, running classes at long day care centres and preschools suitable for 2.5 to six year-olds.

"Our sporty entertainment is awesome fun and helps make any event run smoothly," he said.

"Many mums and dads have thanked us for taking the kids off their hands and getting rid of some of that energy. Active entertainment is suitable for children turning three to children turning 10.

"We also run Active After School Communities (A.A.S.C) classes at various primary schools and design a primary school program for schools.

"Fitness for kids is confidence boosting, gross motor skill developing, awesomely entertaining, energy draining and fun."

Mr Hicks thanked everyone for their support and those who voted for the award.

The What's On 4 Kids Awards is Australia's only industry event for the kids activity, family entertainment and party businesses.

In it's eighth successful year the 2019 What's On 4 Kids Awards is recognising excellence in the industry over 27 categories.

Categories include Industry Leaders, Best Family Day Out, Best Franchised Kids Activity, Best Team Culture, Best National Preschooler Activity and Best Kids Activity for Cultural Diversity and Best Kids Party Provider.

All nominations are judged by an independent panel with the 'People's Choice' winners decided on community voting.

Winners were announced at a gala dinner at Sheraton Grand Mirage on the Gold Coast on Saturday June 1.