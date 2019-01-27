Lily blossoms with successful state youth team

FAR North Coast surf lifesaver Lily O'Sullivan was part of the winning New South Wales team in the Youth Pathway Cup competition at Newport Beach in Sydney.

O'Sullivan was the only representative from the FNC branch and was a standout performer in the water.

She was on the radar for NSW selection this season after winning three gold medals at the Australian Surf Life Saving Championships in Western Australia last year.

The Youth Pathway Cup offers an opportunity for some of the most talented across the Under 14 and 15 age divisions to test their skills against the best in Australia.

NSW fielded a strong team with most of the squad having won state or even national medals.

They achieved 26 first place finishes, 10 seconds and two thirds.

"When they came into camp over the past few days they really put a lot of effort into their training,” team manager Monique Williams said.

"I'm proud of what everyone achieved in the competition.

"There is so much talent in this team and I believe they will certainly be making a case to be included in future representative teams.”

Meanwhile, Lennox Head duo Nathan Mackenzie and Maisie Miller and Byron Bay's Will Jones were part of the NSW Country team at the Interstate Championships.

They were in the youth division team, with it and the open division littered with Cudgen competitors including coach Scott McCartney.

Despite finishing fifth, there were a number of encouraging results.

"We've had the Trans-Tasman Series so we've been together for a long period and then the new guys coming in are all locals and know each other,” McCartney said.

"The best part is they all race for each other and achieve things they didn't think was possible. The talent has always been there in Country NSW and I think it will always be.”

The focus is now on the NSW Country Championships over two days at Kingscliff this weekend.