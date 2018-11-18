'Likely intoxicated' man in mobility scooter crash

AN URBENVILLE man riding a mobility scooter was found on the side of the road with suspected spinal injuries after falling from his vehicle.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Urbenville on Friday night around 10pm where the helicopters clinical team treated the 67-year-old patient before flying to Prince Alfred Hospital in Brisbane.

The man was reported to be travelling 40 km/h before the accident. An Ambulance NSW media spokesperson said the man was 'likely intoxicated'.

The patient suffered suspected spinal injuries but is now in a stable condition.