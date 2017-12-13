Like a scone with that massage chair?

St Vincent's palliative care nursing unit manager Kylie Greensill with the dedicated ladies of the Blue & White Auxiliary and the new massage chair.

St Vincent's palliative care nursing unit manager Kylie Greensill with the dedicated ladies of the Blue & White Auxiliary and the new massage chair. Samantha Elley

MORNING teas held by the Blue & White Auxiliary ladies are a sight to behold and no one ever goes away hungry, according to president Rosemary Davis.

They also have a worthy purpose, as was seen yesterday in the palliative care unit of St Vincent's Private Hospital, Lismore.

A brand new massage chair, worth $5,500, was delivered to the patients' lounge for families and friends of palliative care residents and it was thanks to the fund-raising from these morning teas, as well as their garden parties, bowls days and fashion parades.

"Over nearly 30 years of the Blue & White Auxiliary we have raised $390,000,” Ms Davis said.

"We would like to thank the supporters who year after year come to our fund-raising (events).

"We could not do it on our own.”

Over the years this group of dedicated ladies have provided much needed equipment, such as special mattresses, bed lockers and even small pieces like toilet aides, for the palliative care unit.

"We like to provide comfort for the families as well as the patients, as they are often going through a hard time with their loved ones in palliative care,” nursing unit manager Kylie Greensill said.

St Vincent's chief executive officer, Mr Steve Brierley thanked the ladies of the Blue & White Auxiliary.

"As a relatively small number of active members, they are a hard working, compassionate and dedicated group of women and we thank them sincerley for their valuable donation,” he said.

If you would like to know more about the Blue & White Auxiliary, you can contact Rosemary on 6624 1564.