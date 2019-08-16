‘Like a horror movie’: Road rage caught on dashcam

Dashcam footage shows the moment a truck driver threw an object at a woman's car on the Sunshine Coast, shattering her rear window and leaving her "distraught" on the side of the road. Photo: Contributed

A COAST woman is calling for more police presence through the Bruce Highway roadworks after she was targeted in a violent road rage incident at Glenview.

Shocking dashcam footage shows the moment a truck driver threw a hard object at Susan Roach's car, smashing her window and leaving her "distraught" on the side of the road.

Ms Roach has shared the footage in the hope to deter drivers from the dangerous behaviour.

On May 7, Ms Roach was driving home from work when the truck driver threw the object at her car along Glenview Rd.

The 60-year-old said she had slowed down to the speed limit after coming off the Bruce Highway and was tailgated by an angry driver.

The dashcam footage shows the driver throwing an object at Ms Roach's car in frustration, shattering the rear window.

"It was like a horror movie," she said.

"I didn't know what to do. I couldn't pull off to the side because of the way the road is there."

Ms Roach pulled over onto a nearby property as the driver sped off, and sat "distraught" until she called police.

"I just sat in my car panicking," she said.

Mooloolah Valley man Corey Fogg was charged with wilful damage, driving without due care and attention and unlicensed driving.

On July 17, the 26-year-old pleaded guilty in Caloundra Magistrates Court to all charges.

He was fined $1400, was ordered to pay $629.22 restitution for the damaged property and was disqualified from driving for six months.

But Ms Roach said that penalty wasn't good enough.

She's calling for a heavier police presence in the area and for higher penalties for drivers who act aggressively on the road.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said police were committed to reducing serious injury on the roads - including injuries sustained during altercations between drivers.

"Police are reminding all motorists to exercise the self control required to be a responsible driver," the spokesman said.

"We all experience stress and frustration at some point behind the wheel.

"We have busy roads on the Sunshine Coast and we need to be cognisant of other road users. Let's get there safely."