Lights on please, dear Lismore drivers: OPINION

Drivers need to keep their headlights on between sunset and sunrise or when it's misty to help everyone safety use the road.

CONGRATULATIONS drivers of Lismore.

I have to say cycling here is mostly a delight.

You're courteous and patient - especially when I'm doing a hill climb - you understand roundabouts and you nearly always pause at Give Way and Stop signs.

Whenever I stop and wave someone on, you generally smile and give me a cheery wave back.

But when it comes to turning your vehicle lights on when it's foggy, I'm afraid it's a different story.

It's only a few of you but you are giving everyone a bad name.

Take this morning for example.

As I woke up later than anticipated, I had to drive rather than cycle.

So glad I did.

Because too many cars did not have their lights on despite the murky mist.

Now sure, Lismore's mist is not exactly a London pea-souper, a Glasgow gloam, a Davenport dusk or even a Tokyo twilight fog where if you can see three metres ahead, you're doing darn well.

But if it was driech enough for dozens of other drivers to decide to put on their headlights on as they navigated their way to work, school, university or the shops, then yes, you should have too.

And when a silver sedan appears seemingly appears out of no-where to your left at a roundabout, then continues onwards rather than gives way, well lets just say if I had been a cat on a bicycle, I'd be one life down.

I imagine the driver felt they had perfect viability, but I beg to differ.

Now the law in NSW defines reduced visibility as there being 'sufficient visibility to see a person wearing dark clothing at a distance of 100 metres'.

Not on the Monday in question for sure.

Even though when I cycle I'm clad in fluoro bright enough to require snow-goggles to focus on me without cornea damage, plus a 100% reflective jacket or vest and a backpack so shiny it looks as though NASA designed it for the next Mars mission, I always ride as though you haven't seen me.

Just in case.

But please save me, pedestrians and other road-users any unnecessary heart failure and put your car headlight light switch to on when it's a little misty.

It only takes a moment and helps all of us to get where we need to safely.