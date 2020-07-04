Lights, camera, action! Kyogle Cinema set to reopen

KYOGLE Cinema is set to open it's doors to patrons on July 9 and they will be using a leading technology to ensure patrons safety in the cinema.

Open in time for the school holidays, Kyogle Cinema is set to use ultraviolet air sanitising machines throughout the cinema to further enhance patron safety.

Kyogle Cinema co-owner Richard Harris said the cinema was totally focused on creating a safe environment during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Ultraviolet light kills influenza among other things and in cool rooms and places like that you'll find ultraviolet air sanitisers," Mr Harris said.

"It's technology that's been used for fifty years to kill a lot of bugs, a lot of places medically use it - it's used in surgeries and stuff like that, we use it in one of our other companies for hygiene … they haven't proved it kills COVID-19 yet because it's too early but because it kills influenza we believe it is going to help," Mr Harris said.

The machines are going to sterilise the air in the cinema, which is one of a host of measures the cinema is bringing in as part of their COVID-19 safe approach.

"We've made a decision to go every second row (for seating) and separate people … probably at this point a maximum of 35 to 40 depending on who they are and where they are," Mr Harris said.

The cinema is reopening the Australian Cinematography Museum and running a slate of family friendly films including The Legend of Five and Red Shoes, with Bloodshot featuring for the adults.

"I think it's the big screen experience that is different from sitting at home and watching the TV, it's just not quite the same," Mr Harris said.

However, as a result of hiring the air sanitiser machines and the reduced capacity, adult ticket prices are rising by two dollars.

"We've had to increase our prices and we're not frightened to say that, we've put patron safety above bums on seats … that's to cover not being able to have as many people in the cinema and to cover the hiring cost of the ultraviolet air sanitisers," Mr Harris said.

For more information, go to www.kyoglecinema.com or search Kyogle Cinema on Facebook.