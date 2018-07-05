Lightning walking the walk as challenge looms

Stephanie Wood in action at University of the Sunshine Coast against the Giants.

NETBALL: Sunshine Coast goal attack Stephanie Wood says the Lightning are finally beginning to "walk the walk" as the season heads into a crucial stage.

The Coast outfit toppled Firebirds in a nail-biter last week and Wood said it had been an important result as they prepare to take on competition leaders West Coast Fever on Saturday.

"For us every game now is a must win and we've put ourselves in that position and the games we've lost have only been by three (goals) but we've still lost them," she said.

"We didn't want to get to the end of the season and think 'what if' and we've definitely had hard conversations with each other.

"Sometimes we talk the talk in training but we weren't walking the walk in games and I think that game was probably the first game that we've done it for 60 minutes."

The Lightning will travel to Perth to take on Fever in a round 10 fixture on Saturday and, despite the journey, Wood was confident of a positive result.

"Looking back at the game when played them here (at USC Stadium) we only lost by one (goal) and we definitely had opportunities to win that game.

"Fever are an absolute force but I think they've also shown that they are beatable."

In honour of NAIDOC Week celebrations, and the inaugural Super Netball Indigenous round, Lightning will don custom-made uniform.

It is designed by Gubbi Gubbi artist Kerry Neill and features the bunya pine, a symbol commonly found in Gubbi Gubbi paintings, carvings and dances.

"All the designs featured in the dress were given to me by my mother and they pay homage to her and all of the women in our family line," Neill said.

Sunshine Coast Lightning and Fever battle from 7pm at HBF Stadium in Perth on Saturday.