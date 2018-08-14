Lightning urged to press on after intense win over Firebirds

ON COURT: Laura Geitz of the Firebirds and Caitlin Bassett of the Lightning during the Super Netball Minor Semi Final match between the Queensland Firebirds and the Sunshine Coast Lightning at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre on Sunday.

ON COURT: Laura Geitz of the Firebirds and Caitlin Bassett of the Lightning during the Super Netball Minor Semi Final match between the Queensland Firebirds and the Sunshine Coast Lightning at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre on Sunday. DAVE HUNT

NETBALL: Sunshine Coast coach Noeline Taurua is urging her players to "go for the jugular” in this year's Super Netball competition, after their semi-final win over Queensland Firebirds on Sunday.

The Lightning scored a stunning 57-56 victory over their state rivals in Brisbane to keep their premiership hopes alive.

It was an intense and energy-sapping match with a much-hyped build-up but Taurua says her side must not let up as they prepare for a preliminary final against the Giants in Sydney. They're two wins away from defending their title.

"We don't want to take the foot off (the pedal) in regards to what we do over the week.”

"We have to prepare as best we can, like we have going into every previous game and be relentless in our approach.

"To go for the jugular is definitely it (the mindset) and not letting anything go in regards to preparation is going to be huge.”

The Lightning have been under pressure for some time.

Just getting into the finals was a testing process after they dropped the first three games of the campaign.

They then had to win a string of games, including their last match of the regular season against the Vixens in Melbourne.

And then theyl managed to overcome the Firebirds in energy territory, when wing attack Kelsey Browne had a game to savour.

"She's been chipping away at her game and putting herself out there ... and mentally, for her to be able to go up against Gabi Simpson is a really good positive thing for her development and growth,” Taurua said.

"I thought she played amazing. I thought she got a lot of clean ball, had great vision, absorbed the pressure and was able to deliver beautiful ball to the shooters and that's her job.”

Taurua is eager to see her side take on the minor premiers on Sunday.

The two sides met in last year's decider in Brisbane.

The Giants are coming off the back of a 63-57 loss to Fever in Sydney.