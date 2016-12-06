Lightning strikes up bushfires around Northern Rivers

DON'T be deceived by the stormy weather, the Rural Fire Service has warned saying a very high fire danger remains in place as lightning fires burn across the Northern Rivers.

Operations officer, Inspector Daniel Ainsworth said fire towers are keeping a close eye on the region as the mercury is tipped to hit the 40s later today.

Insp Ainsworth said crews are on scene at a series of lightning fires ignited across the region in the last 24 hours.

Earlier this morning, Insp Ainsworth said aircraft have dumped water on a bushfire south west of Tabbimoble while teams are working to extinguish a blaze at Bonalbo.

For more information about fires across the region, visit the RFS website.