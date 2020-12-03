Lightning strikes believed to have started 23 fires

LIGHTENING FIRES: Rural Fire Service brigades fought 23 grass fires causes by storms and lightening strikes across the Northern Tablelands,

A SENIOR firefighter has praised the sensational work achieved by volunteers who fought 23 grass fires believed to have been started by lightning strikes caused by the band of storms that have crossed the area.

The fires came a few days after high fire danger warnings were released across the state.

On Thursday, NSW Rural Fire Service District Officer Stephen Prichard said he was extremely proud of the hard work by the crews who fought multiple fires on Wednesday afternoon around the Tenterfield, Armidale and Guyra areas.

“A big shout out to all the volunteers in the Northern Tablelands and New England RFS Brigades,” he said.

“All up we had around 30 fire trucks with 100 firefighters across those fires, which are believed to have been caused by lightning strikes from the storms.

“Around 10 of those appliances and 30 firefighters were in the Tenterfield area.”

DO Prichard said it was a long day of hard and dirty work for the dedicated volunteers.

“They started roughly around 3pm and they were still out at 9pm or 10pm,” he said.

“Their quick response and professionalism have left only three incidents on patrol this morning.”

DO Prichard said the Incident Maagament Team worked hard to ensure the crews received the support they needed.

“We are always looking to recruit new members in firefighting, support, logistics, catering and communications,” he said.

Storms are forecast again this afternoon and crews will back up again to protect the community.

He said while there was currently no threat to properties residents should continue to monitor Fires Near Me for more information.