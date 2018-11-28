Lightning sparks fire as storm lashes region

A storm tore across the Northern Rivers this afternoon.

A STORM that tore through the Northern Rivers briefly this afternoon left some fires in its wake.

Rural Fire Service Northern Rivers Superintendent Michael Brett said two grass fires had been ignited by lightning this afternoon.

This has included one north-west of Lismore, on Somerville Rd, at Blakebrook and another fire west of Casino.

Supt Brett said some rain that came with the storm, and a quick response from RFS crews, had helped to douse the fires.

He said some other fires across the region had occurred where old fires, such as hazard reductions, had reignited.

A Total Fire Ban is in place today and Supt Brett said residents were complying with this.

"At this stage we haven't had any fires resulting from landholders or deliberate acts,” he said.

The NSW RFS has not yet issued its fire danger ratings for tomorrow.

All fires are prohibited today due to the severe danger rating across the Far North Coast fire area, which includes Lismore, Ballina, Byron, Tweed, Kyogle, Richmond Valley and Clarence Valley shires.