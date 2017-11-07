Lightning cracks over Ballina during stormy weather

North Coast Storm Chasers took this lightning photo at Ballina.

STORMS rolled through the Northern Rivers last night, but thankfully they were not as intense as those on Sunday night.

North Coast Storm Chasers forecaster, Antonio Parancin, took these spectacular photos of lightning bolts at the Ballina lookout.

"Fast and furious storm swept through Ballina ... and I managed to steady my camera on my dash and get these few good bolts at the lookout as the storm moved out at sea," he said.

"For a 'wipers on and car vibrating' job, it did alright."

Meanwhile, hundreds of homes are still without power across the region.

Essential Energy says there are about 500 customers affected in the Tabulam and Drake areas, with another 57 customers at Leeville, 75 at New Italy, 52 around Tucki Tucki, 26 near Broadwater and 28 near Nashua.