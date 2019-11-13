Lighter winds at last for sailors

JUST as lighter winds were a blessing for firefighters last Sunday, the sailors from Richmond River Sailing and Rowing Club also benefitted from the same conditions.

So far this sailing season, which started at the beginning of September, every race has been held in very strong winds.

This can be fun at times, but there is a difference in racing a boat just trying to keep it upright, and racing a boat without the constant threat of capsize.

In lighter air, sailors can utilise all the subtleties of the controls available on their boats and race tactics really have a chance to influence results.

Thirty boats across all four divisions showed up to enjoy the twelve knot South East breeze.

In the monohull division there was some very close racing with former club champion Graeme Fleming in his NS14 leading the pack.

That was until he ran aground travelling downwind trying to stay out of the outgoing tide, resulting in the boat rounding up, (turning 180 degrees to head back into the wind) and a subsequent loss of the lead.

After a torrid race the previous week for Dave Scott in his laser 'Abedare' - losing his centreboard after a capsize and drifting across the river - excellent sailing in Sunday's lighter air saw him convincingly take the monohull day.

It really was a feat for all sailors to actually find the top mark, in accordance with that famous Deep Purple song 'Smoke on the Water', inspired by smoke over a lake in Switzerland.

Impulse sailor and former 60's rocker Col Hinwood said it was an eerie feeling not being able to see the mark for the smoke.

The smoke must have caused no problems for the gennaker sailors, unless it was impeding vision of the depth of the sand banks.

Just as in the monohull race, Tom and Brendan McKeown in their Formula 15 'Toxic' ran aground whilst leading, surrendering a win to Gary Scott in his RS100 who did enough to take the win despite a capsize.