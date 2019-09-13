'Light the Night' for Theo with family, friends, community

IT HAS been more than three months since 18-year-old tourist Theo Hayez was last seen leaving night club Cheeky Monkeys on Jonson Street in Byron Bay.

Now an event on Sunday called 'Light the Night' will aim to ensure people continue be vigilant for any clues on Theo's whereabouts.

The public is invited to a sunset gathering to bring awareness to Théo's disappearance.

There will be an indigenous fire ceremony, alongside music and poetry.

Founder and CEO of the Missing Persons Advocacy Network (MPAN) Loren O'Keeffe will highlight the importance of community collaboration in Missing Persons cases.

Theo Hayez's final phone records, obtained by News Corp, show the route he took from Cheeky Monkey's about 11pm until just after 1am the next morning when the last recorded signal came from a tower near Cape Byron lighthouse.

A new social media campaign has been launched as part of the search for missing Belgian backpacker Theo Hayez.

The community is invited to this beautiful family-friendly event to surround Théo's family with the love and support Byron Bay is renowned for.

This community event will be held on Sunday September 15, 2019.

It will be held at Clarkes Beach at 5pm sharp.

Please bring a candle.