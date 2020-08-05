VIDEO, PHOTOS: Plane crash at Lismore airport

A light plane has crashed at the Lismore Airport.

UPDATE, 1.30pm: A PILOT has had a lucky escape after he crashed his light plane at the Lismore Airport this afternoon.

The man was treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to Lismore Base Hospital for further treatment.

It is understood the aircraft was a home-built Wichawk biplane with a single propeller and four-cylinder engine.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman confirmed the man, who was the pilot, was the single occupant of the plane.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said crews were called shortly after 12.10pm to Lismore Regional Airport.

"There were reports there was one patient with a laceration to the head," he said.

The spokesman confirmed the patient was the pilot.

