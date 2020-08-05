Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A light plane has crashed at the Lismore Airport.
A light plane has crashed at the Lismore Airport.
News

VIDEO, PHOTOS: Plane crash at Lismore airport

Aisling Brennan
Alison Paterson
,
5th Aug 2020 12:55 PM | Updated: 1:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE, 1.30pm: A PILOT has had a lucky escape after he crashed his light plane at the Lismore Airport this afternoon.

The man was treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to Lismore Base Hospital for further treatment.

It is understood the aircraft was a home-built Wichawk biplane with a single propeller and four-cylinder engine.

A pilot has crashed a light plane at the Lismore airport.
A pilot has crashed a light plane at the Lismore airport. Alison Paterson

UPDATE, 1.05pm: A MAN has been transported to Lismore Base Hospital by paramedics following a light plane crash this afternoon.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman confirmed the man, who was the pilot, was the single occupant of the plane.

More information to come.

Original story: A PILOT is being treated for head injuries following a light aeroplane crash this afternoon in Lismore.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said crews were called shortly after 12.10pm to Lismore Regional Airport.

A light plane has crashed at the Lismore Airport.
A light plane has crashed at the Lismore Airport. Alison Paterson

"There were reports there was one patient with a laceration to the head," he said.

The spokesman confirmed the patient was the pilot.

More information to come.

lismore airport plane crash
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Latest update on COVID-19 stats on the Northern Rivers

        Premium Content Latest update on COVID-19 stats on the Northern Rivers

        News THE health district has released an update on the status of COVID-19 patients on the Northern Rivers.

        Bike stolen while man collected medicine for grandmother

        Bike stolen while man collected medicine for grandmother

        News POLICE are calling for help to find a bicycle which was stolen while a man visited...

        Break-and-enter trial for trio hits a COVID-19 snag

        Premium Content Break-and-enter trial for trio hits a COVID-19 snag

        News COURT hearing delayed as, “facility ... can’t actually accommodate a triple-headed...