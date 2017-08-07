Light in the sky after night out with stars

Strange lights seen in the sky over the Northern Rivers on the weekend.

IT SEEMS strange lights over areas of the Northern Rivers are a common occurrence as was the case for me last Saturday night.

After a night at the Dancing with the Lismore Stars cancer benefit, and only 2.5 glasses of wine (earlier in the evening) I made the long trek back home which meant driving along Wyrallah Road and through Buckendoon.

I had noticed a light in the sky for a little while but had just accepted it was another star, until it seemed bigger than the others and was changing colour.

At that stage I tuned out thinking it was a passing plane, but after a little while I realised it hadn't moved.

I started envisioning alien craft ready to beam me up to Scotty, or, as in a recent ad, take my car and leave me amongst the sugarcane.

I finally stopped the car when the journalist instinct took over my fears, got out and tried to take a video.

It doesn't matter how many times I focused my Samsung on the light, it didn't show up.

The video is probably the most anti-climactic vision of alien lights ever.

I shared my experience on social media and discovered I was not alone in seeing the lights.

Many said they had seen similar lights in the past as well as on the same night.

Others helpfully tried to suggest a nearby tower had a light on it, although where I saw it wasn't near the tower.

Laser lights and drones were other suggestions and can't be dismissed, although it doesn't explain why I couldn't get the light on my video.

Min min lights, the unusual phenomenon that mainly happens in outback Australia, was another suggestion.

The Northern Star has often come across and reported on these stories as in this article.

Could it be true we aren't alone, or is there a logical explanation?