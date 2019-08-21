Light Horse on show this weekend
THE Light Horse are expected to descend into Ballina this weekend as part of Australian Bravery Association events this Saturday.
The commemorations start at 3pm with an Australian Light Horse Association parade of honour along River Street in Ballina from the Maritime Museum to the Ballina RSL cenotaph.
This will be followed by a 3.30pm remembrance service at the cenotaph led by Padre Jim Cosgrove.
The community is then invited to the Ballina RSL Club Sportmans Bar for a special screening of award-winning film Known Unto God.
The 2015 telemovie was directed by John Schindler, Dion Wilton and Garrett Russell tells the story of Private John Whitworth, a member of Z Special Unit reported missing in action during WW2.
Starring Christopher McRae as Private Whitworth, the story recounts his service during Operation Raven II in the Celebes during WW2, the investigation following his disappearance and the eventual recovery of his remains.
The commemorative events were organised by Dr Peter Kerkenezov on behalf of the Australian Bravery Association, a not-for-profit incorporated association supporting those within the community who have conducted themselves bravely to save life, property or the environment and thereby experience physical, emotional or other personal hardship.
Events include
- Australian Light Horse Association parade of honour: 3-3.30pm, assemble at Maritime Museum along River Street to the Ballina RSL Cenotaph.
- Service of remembrance: 3.30pm-4pm, assemble at the Cenotaph at the Ballina RSL. Padre Jim Cosgrove to conduct the service.
- Known Unto God screening: 4.15-4.45pm at the Ballina RSL Sportsman Bar. Screening of an award-winning film Known Unto God, of the story of Pte John Whitworth.
- Civic reception: 6-6.50pm, at Ballina RSL.
- Black tie dinner: 7pm-10.30pm, Riverside function centre Ballina RSL Club. Guest of Honour Major-General, The Hon, Justice Paul Brereton AM.