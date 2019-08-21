Light Horse on show this weekend

HONOUR: There will be an Australian Light Horse Association parade along River Street on Saturday, August 24.

HONOUR: There will be an Australian Light Horse Association parade along River Street on Saturday, August 24. Scott Powick

THE Light Horse are expected to descend into Ballina this weekend as part of Australian Bravery Association events this Saturday.

The commemorations start at 3pm with an Australian Light Horse Association parade of honour along River Street in Ballina from the Maritime Museum to the Ballina RSL cenotaph.

This will be followed by a 3.30pm remembrance service at the cenotaph led by Padre Jim Cosgrove.

The community is then invited to the Ballina RSL Club Sportmans Bar for a special screening of award-winning film Known Unto God.

The 2015 telemovie was directed by John Schindler, Dion Wilton and Garrett Russell tells the story of Private John Whitworth, a member of Z Special Unit reported missing in action during WW2.

Starring Christopher McRae as Private Whitworth, the story recounts his service during Operation Raven II in the Celebes during WW2, the investigation following his disappearance and the eventual recovery of his remains.

The commemorative events were organised by Dr Peter Kerkenezov on behalf of the Australian Bravery Association, a not-for-profit incorporated association supporting those within the community who have conducted themselves bravely to save life, property or the environment and thereby experience physical, emotional or other personal hardship.

Events include