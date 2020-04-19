Light a candle for peace, non-violence this Anzac Day

Make a commitment to peace and non-violence by lighting a candle at home on Anzac Day. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

NORTHERN Rivers peace group Remembering and Healing is inviting locals to make a gesture of peace and non-violence on Anzac Day by lighting a candle.

The group had planned a multi-denominational service involving Anglican, Catholic, Buddhist, Jewish and Muslim community leaders in Lismore on the eve of Anzac Day.

“Each year we meet to remember the suffering war brings on all sides, and to make a strong commitment to peace and nonviolence,” organiser Sabina Baltruweit said.

“An important part of the gathering — the eleventh of this kind in Lismore — was going to be everybody stepping forward and lighting a candle for peace.

“And this can still happen in a different way.”

At 6pm on Anzac Day, Ms Baltruweit will light a candle at home, and she is encouraging community members to join her, and share the moment via social media.

“With this symbolic gesture we accept the deep message from the Anzacs that war always is a tragedy and it is the end of war and violence what we aspire to and strive for,” she said.

Anglican Bishop of Grafton, Catholic Bishop of Lismore, Northern Rivers Muslim Association president Abdul Aziz, a representative of the North Coast Jewish community Colin Cussel and Buddhist Shigenobu Watanabe from Sydney were all prepared to take part in the church service, which has been postponed to 2021.