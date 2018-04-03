Lifesaving health screen project winding up

Dr Chris Ingall, Chair of Our House and one of the founders of the bowelscan project Lionel Phelps, front, along with the original Rotarians who volunteered with the project.

FOR 36 years Rotarians have been saving lives through the Bowelscan project.

With the introduction of a federally-funded targeted screening program across Australia, the National Bowelscan Committee have decided to wind up the Rotary project and find a home for $44,800 which was the surplus funds raised throughout the years.

Bowelscan was set up as an awareness program by Rotary Club of Lismore member and local Surgeon Dr Bill Brand. Dr Brand perceived a real need for people to be made aware of the implications of colo rectal cancer. Rotarians Lionel Phelps and Ted Roberts from the Rotary Club of Lismore took on Dr Bill's initiative and the project was born and given the name "Bowelscan”.

The purpose built accommodation Our House, for those receiving treatment, was chosen to be recipient of the funds from Bowelscan.

Since opening Our House in 2012 there has been more than 4000 guests - the majority of them cancer patients receiving treatment at Lismore Base Hospital or St Vincents hospital.

"Our House is a perfect synergy for the funds raised from the Bowelscan activities which were held in the Tweed, Brunswick, Richmond and Clarence Valley and the Tenterfield Shire. We know this is the same catchment area of the guests at Our House and they care for cancer patients which is important to us” Brian Wheatley, Secretary, National Bowelscan Committee and Lismore Rotarian.

"This is a significant donation for Our House from incredible project which has saved many lives. The funds donated will go to our Hardship Fund that helps those who are undergoing hardship, stay at Our House during their treatment,” Our House director Rebekka Battista said.

"Rotary have been so generous throughout the years and from the start, have been very much a part of Our House as with many other community and service groups. Without them we could not do what we do and we thank them for continual support,” Mrs Battista said.

Bowlescan started in Lismore and the project grew over the years, spreading through Rotary Clubs, Districts and then Australia wide, a credit to those who start the project from the Rotary Club of Lismore.

This initiative has saved lives and will now continue to save lives through the work of Our House.