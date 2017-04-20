24°
Lifesavers set to lower the flags

20th Apr 2017 12:41 PM
Surf lifesavers at Lighthouse Beach, East Ballina.
Surf lifesavers at Lighthouse Beach, East Ballina. Cathy Adams

VOLUNTEER surf lifesavers will lower the flags on NSW beaches this Tuesday after an action-packed and demanding season, which began back in September.

The 21,000 active patrolling members have collectively given over 560,000 hours of their time to ensure that beachgoers around NSW were protected throughout the season.

Favourable weather over the summer holidays and recently over the Easter long weekend has seen an estimated six million people visit a beach this season.

A key focus this season has been lifesavers intervening in situations before they became potentially dangerous, and as a result over 111,000 preventative actions were undertaken.

These actions include things such as asking swimmers to swim between the flags, and communicating to the public, hazards such as sandbars, submerged rocks and powerful currents.

Sadly there have been 31 coastal drownings since the start of July which is below the 10-year average but it still a concern.

Topics:  northern rivers beaches northern rivers environment patrols ending surf lifesavers

