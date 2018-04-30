Lifesavers 'rug up' on last patrol of the season

DEDICATED: Evans Head lifesavers (from left) Aiden Yourell, Avan Christie, Teena Redman, Alex Clark, Rachael Redman, and David Sly on the last active patrol of the season.

DEDICATED: Evans Head lifesavers (from left) Aiden Yourell, Avan Christie, Teena Redman, Alex Clark, Rachael Redman, and David Sly on the last active patrol of the season. Hamish Broome

MISERABLE weather kept beaches deserted on the last weekend of active volunteer life saver patrols until September.

Yet despite the lack of swimmers on Evans Head main beach on Saturday, a core group of volunteers still turned up to do their duty.

Vice president of the Evans Head SLSC David Sly was one of seven members standing guard on the windswept beach.

Established in 1922, Evans Head SLSC has never had a drowning during a patrol.

"Numbers-wise Evans Head is the second busiest beach after Main Beach in Byron Bay,” Mr Sly said.

He said the season had been fairly uneventful, thankfully.

"It's been a great season for us,” he said.

Surf Life Saving Far North Coast duty officer Jimmy Keough said it was a "long weekend” for some of the patrols, given the weather.

"It was just too windy, the rain was sideways on some beaches.”

"It was a long day for some of the patrols.”

There has been six coastal drownings this season along the Far North Coast (from the Queensland border to Brooms Head), and 36 drownings in total in the state.

"We actually had a warm summer, so that with some challenging conditions up and down the coast saw a busy time of our lifesavers,” Mr Keough said.

"Especially on the Far North Coast because our busy period extended because of the Queensland and NSW school holidays and the Commonwealth Games.”

He said volunteers were instrumental in keeping beaches safe.

"Without our volunteers on call 24-7 we would have seen more tragic incidents along our coast.

"They perform above above and beyond what is required of them. We have some very loyal members.”