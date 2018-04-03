Lifesavers all set for Scarborough

POWERING AHEAD: Byron Bay surf lifesaver Caitlin Callaghan at the recent NSW titles. The Australian championships will be held next week.

FAR North Coast competitors are gearing up for the Australian Surf Life Saving Championships in Western Australia next week.

Cudgen has been the dominant FNC club this season with Luke Chaffer, Olissa Onley and Scott McCartney winning gold medals at the NSW state titles last month.

A handful of other athletes from Ballina, Byron Bay and Lennox Head won medals at the event and will test themselves in the nine-day event at Scarborough Beach.

It will attract the cream of Australian surf lifesavers from every State in Australia and internationals with a total attendance over 5000 competitors from youth, opens and masters.

FNC products Nathan Gray, Tanyn Lyndon and Jy Timperely are all eligible to compete after racing in the Nutri-Grain Iroman series this season.

The youth championships will kick-start the carnival next Saturday and Sunday.

It will be followed by masters and open competition culminating in the traditional finals on Sunday April 22.

President of Surf Life Saving Australia Graham Ford said the countdown had begun with all of the States having now completed their State Championships.

"We are looking forward to witnessing the best surf sports athletes in the world battling it out for those much sought-after Aussies medals and those precious points for the overall, open and age pointscores,” Ford said.

"The rivalry in club land is certainly intense and makes for great racing.

"There is a real buzz around the beach on that very first morning and to see so many club tents and the different club shirts designed for The Aussies and all the club caps - you know then you are in the middle of one of the biggest sporting events in Australia.

"It's a credit to the competitors who train so hard and dedicate their season to putting it all on the line and to the clubs who fundraise all year to make The Aussies a wonderful experience for all.

"The race for Aussies medals is a race that starts in the heats, runs through round after round and into the quarter finals and semi-finals and then into the finals where medals are fought for.”