SWEET PARTNERSHIP: Back; Local Health District Michael Carter, Mark Humphries and Wayne Jones, front; Lismore Base Hospital's Narelle Gleeson and Ian Hatton.
Lifesaver rescue chopper celebrate 'huge' milestone

Jackie Munro
22nd Sep 2019 12:00 AM
IT IS the partnership which literally helps save lives, and now the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter and Local Health District have one million reasons to celebrate.

Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter spokesman Zeke Huish said the staff at many of the local hospitals in northern NSW have long held a strong affinity with the region's rescue helicopter since it launched in 1982.

Mr Huish said hospital staff across the Northern NSW Local Health District have a long history of generously donating a portion of their fortnightly pay to support the lifesaving work of the Lismore-based rescue helicopter.

Over the last 30 years, this support has continued to add up, reaching an amazing $1 million total in 2019.

Mr Huish said "supporter milestones don't come much bigger than this”.

"We are so very fortunate to receive support from all levels of staff throughout the region's hospital network with the words 'thank you' not nearly enough to show our appreciation for such a significant contribution,” he said.

The achievement was recently acknowledged by the Rescue Helicopter Service with a series of events, including a base visit by some of the Lismore Emergency Department staff, the unveiling of a new sign in the Lismore Base Hospital foyer and a celebration with staff with an enormous milestone cake.

Chief Executive Northern NSW Local Health District chief executive Wayne Jones said it is a "privilege to have the rescue helicopter right here in our community, and to partner with them in providing medical retrieval services”.

"We're thrilled that the generosity of our staff is helping keep this life-saving service running,” Mr Jones said.

"I'd like to congratulate all our staff who have donated over the years to reach this incredible milestone.”

lismore base hospital northern nsw local health district northern rivers community westpac rescue helicopter service
Lismore Northern Star

