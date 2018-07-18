Life's too expensive to have a holiday: Survey

The cost of living is hurting regional families.

MORE than half of regional and rural families have seen cost-of-living pressures jump by more than 10 per cent, and it's hurting their chances of enjoying a holiday.

The inaugural NRMA Blue survey found that 71 per cent have to make big sacrifices in order to afford a family break.

Almost three-quarters of respondents said cost-of-living pain was particularly prevalent during the school holidays and they regularly blew the family budget altogether.

NRMA Group chief executive, Rohan Lund, said it was "alarming” that 65 per cent of Australian families only took holidays once a year or less.

He said the increasing cost of transport and rising fuel costs was hitting hard.

"The NRMA has looked for tangible ways to help members,” he said.

"That's why we've launched NRMA Blue, to provide families with a way to save on day-to-day costs like fuel, insurance and transport while also making a holiday more affordable.

"In May, fuel, insurance and lifestyle discounts became available to 2.4 million NRMA Members, and today we want to extend that help to everyone.

"The NRMA is strategically focused on keeping people moving and connecting people to the amazing destinations on offer around Australia.”

NRMA Blue membership is available for $60 a year.